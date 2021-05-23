Mask blitz: Commuters who refuse to wear masks face $200 on-the-spot fines

Hundreds of police will today begin a two-week crackdown on mask wearing on public transport.

Recent figures suggest about half of all commuters are failing to comply with the mandatory face mask rules, compared to 88 per cent last November.

Police and PSOs will be patrolling trams, trains and buses and handing out face masks for anybody not wearing them.

Ben Carroll, Road Safety Minister and Public Transport Minister, told Neil Mitchell anyone who refuses to wear a mask will be slapped with a $200 on-the-spot fine.

“If you say no, that will then be open for the police at their discretion to fine you,” he said.

“We’re really serious about this.”

Press PLAY below to hear him explain more

Superintendent Andrew Humberstone, from the Transit Division at Victoria Police, says it’s “just to reassure people who do comply that we support them”.

“We’ll plea to their humanity in the first sense, and suggest they put a face covering on,” he told Ross and Russel.

Press PLAY below for details on the crackdown

Image: Asanka Ratnayake / Getty