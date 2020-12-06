3AW
Mask rules for Boxing Day Test ‘still being finalised’

8 hours ago
3aw mornings
It’s still unclear if fans will have to wear masks while watching the cricket at the Boxing Day Test.

And just how many fans will be able to attend each day is still being finalised, according to the government.

Health Minister Martin Foley said there’d be an announcement shortly ahead of the first day of play on December 26.

“The real challenge is not so much when you’re in the MCG, it’s when large numbers of people are congregating in pinch points getting in and out (like) public transport, around the bars, around the entry points – those kind of challenges,” he said when asked when fans would need to mask up.

“We’ll have more to say about that in the very near future.”

Mr Foley also went on to explain why masks were no longer mandatory in cafes and pubs, but in supermarkets and department stores.

“The whole response has been based on the science and the data and the recommendations of the public health team,” he said.

“Essentially, the difference is between controlled and uncontrolled environments in areas where there is a big enough crowd to make it a potential risk.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

3aw mornings
