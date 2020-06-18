3AW
Mask-wearing creep tries to abduct teenage girl

2 hours ago
3aw news

The hunt is on for a mask-wearing creep who tried to abduct a young teenage girl at Traralgon.

Police have been told the 14-year-old girl was walking along Grey Street when a white SUV pulled up alongside her on Sunday, shortly before 5.30pm.

The offender, believed to be male, jumped out of the vehicle and tried to grab the girl.

They were wearing black clothing and a black ski mask.

She managed to fight free and ran from the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could assist police with their enquiries is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppers.vic.com.au.

