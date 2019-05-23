Advertisement
Masked offender armed with a gun flees Aberfeldie robbery scene
At least one offender is on the run after an armed robbery at Aberfeldie.
3AW Drive was alerted to a heavy police presence on Thursday.
Victoria Police said they’d been told an unknown offender, wearing a balaclava and armed with a hand gun, threatened staff at a Buckley Street business just after 1.10pm.
He stole a sum of cash.
It’s believed the offender then fled the scene with another man in a dark blue sedan.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.