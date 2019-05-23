Masked offender armed with a gun flees Aberfeldie robbery scene

At least one offender is on the run after an armed robbery at Aberfeldie.

3AW Drive was alerted to a heavy police presence on Thursday.

Victoria Police said they’d been told an unknown offender, wearing a balaclava and armed with a hand gun, threatened staff at a Buckley Street business just after 1.10pm.

He stole a sum of cash.

It’s believed the offender then fled the scene with another man in a dark blue sedan.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.