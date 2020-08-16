Maskless ‘Karen’ shuts down St Kilda street concert

A maskless ‘Karen’ has shut down a neighbourhood concert in St Kilda.

Two residents set up speakers in their driveway on Thursday afternoon and were singing Barbara Streisand show tunes to the delight of many of their neighbours.

Dave told 3AW’s Ross and Russel most people loved the show.

“Kids were playing, people sitting in their driveways social distancing and drinking champagne,” he said.

“Karen turned up, without her mask on, and gave them a spray because it was too noisy!”

The entertainers resumed their show tunes after the woman left, but police reportedly turned up 10 minutes later to shut down the show.

