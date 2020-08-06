Maskless salon patrons launch vicious verbal attacks at a Melbourne hairdresser

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

On a Melbourne hairdressing salon’s last day of trade before the Stage 4 shutdown, a customer and a hairdresser were abused by aggressive patrons who refused to wear masks.

Nerida McPherson was at the hairdresser when she received a text from a friend who was at another salon, where multiple people had just been fined for not wearing face coverings.

She told her hairdresser about the incident, and another customer, who was not wearing a mask, lashed out.

Ms McPherson says the woman let loose in an expletive-filled rant, abusing both her and the hairdresser.

“All hell broke loose,” Ms McPherson told Ross and Russel.

The customer said she was exempt from mask-wearing for health reasons, and told Ms McPherson not to be a “busybody”.

While that customer was still in the salon, a man accompanied his elderly mother to the shop for a blow dry.

He was also not wearing a mask.

When he was asked to put one on the man threatened a hairdresser.

“He was so aggressive … he was swearing and muttering,” Ms McPherson said.

