Masks in Victoria should be mandatory, not voluntary, doctor tells Tom Elliott

An epidemiologist has told 3AW Drive masks should be mandatory in Victoria right now.

Dr Alex Polyakov said there was no reason to not be wearing one in public, given the current risk of coronavirus.

“It costs pretty much nothing,” he said.

He also rejected suggestions masks didn’t offer protection, only stopped people from spreading the virus.

“I don’t think that’s entirely true,” he said.

