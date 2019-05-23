3AW
Mass climate ‘die in’ to bring Melbourne CBD to a halt

48 mins ago
Macquarie National News

Melbourne’s CBD is set to grind to a halt today as a group called Extinction Rebellion hits the streets.

The climate change activists will stage a climate rally on the steps of State Parliament at midday, followed by a march through the city where they will stage a mass “die in”.

Demonstrators will lie ‘dead’ on the road as a reminder of the earth’s extinction if nothing is done about climate change (pictured above in Hungary last week).

Extinction Rebellion is the group behind recent mass rallies and sit-ins in central London and other major cities.

In London’s case, the protest lasted for days.

5600 have RSVP’d to the event on Facebook, with another 17,000 listed as “interested”.

Macquarie National News
News
