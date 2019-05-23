Mass climate ‘die in’ to bring Melbourne CBD to a halt

Melbourne’s CBD is set to grind to a halt today as a group called Extinction Rebellion hits the streets.

The climate change activists will stage a climate rally on the steps of State Parliament at midday, followed by a march through the city where they will stage a mass “die in”.

Demonstrators will lie ‘dead’ on the road as a reminder of the earth’s extinction if nothing is done about climate change (pictured above in Hungary last week).

Extinction Rebellion is the group behind recent mass rallies and sit-ins in central London and other major cities.

In London’s case, the protest lasted for days.

5600 have RSVP’d to the event on Facebook, with another 17,000 listed as “interested”.