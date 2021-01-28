3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Very thick’ black smoke blankets..

‘Very thick’ black smoke blankets suburbs after fire erupts at Mordialloc factory

3 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
Article image for ‘Very thick’ black smoke blankets suburbs after fire erupts at Mordialloc factory

A massive factory fire has erupted at Mordialloc, sending plumes of “very thick” black smoke across Melbourne’s south-east.

3AW was flooded with calls about the Lower Dandenong Road blaze on Thursday.

At the peak of the blaze there were 24 Fire Rescue Victoria vehicles on the scene.

Caller Jonathan told Dee Dee he could see flames.

“The flames are still visible through the roof,” he said.

“They’ve called in some aerial appliances.

“The smoke is very thick.”

A community warning has been issued for Braeside, Cheltenham, Dingley Village, Heatherton, Mentone, Moorabbin Airport, Mordialloc, Parkdale.

Fire crews brought the blaze under control just after 2pm.

 

Dee Dee Dunleavy
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332