‘Very thick’ black smoke blankets suburbs after fire erupts at Mordialloc factory

A massive factory fire has erupted at Mordialloc, sending plumes of “very thick” black smoke across Melbourne’s south-east.

3AW was flooded with calls about the Lower Dandenong Road blaze on Thursday.

At the peak of the blaze there were 24 Fire Rescue Victoria vehicles on the scene.

Caller Jonathan told Dee Dee he could see flames.

“The flames are still visible through the roof,” he said.

“They’ve called in some aerial appliances.

“The smoke is very thick.”

A community warning has been issued for Braeside, Cheltenham, Dingley Village, Heatherton, Mentone, Moorabbin Airport, Mordialloc, Parkdale.

Fire crews brought the blaze under control just after 2pm.