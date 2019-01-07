Massive funding boost for stem cell research into kidney disease

Melbourne researchers have been given a $1 million grant as they develop kidneys from stem cells.

The groundbreaking work could change the lives of those living with chronic kidney disease.

Professor Melissa Little, who is pioneering the research, told 3AW Mornings it’s an important step forward.

“Treatment options for people with kidney disease haven’t changed in more than 70 years,” Prof Little said.

“We desperately need to find some alternatives.”

Click PLAY below for the full story