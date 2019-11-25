3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Massive’ house fire breaks out..

‘Massive’ house fire breaks out in Footscray

2 hours ago
3aw afternoons

A fire has broken out in a home in Melbourne’s west.

The blaze started in a single storey home on Gordon Street, Footscray just after 1.30pm.

Stan reported the fire to 3AW’s Denis Walter.

“A massive fire has just erupted,” he said.

“I went past the house, saw some smoke, by the time I’ve gone around the corner to do a double take back the flames were 50 metres into the air.

“It didn’t look good.”

Seven MFB trucks battled the blaze, bringing it under control just after 2pm.

A smoke warning has been issued for the area.

Residents who are sensitive to smoke are advised to close windows and doors and turn off heating and cooling systems.

3aw afternoons
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332