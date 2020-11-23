Massive medical overhaul: State government unveils ambitious hospital plan

Melbourne’s Royal Melbourne Hospital will get a major upgrade, and a whole new campus, under a massive medical overhaul unveiled as part of the state budget today.

The Andrews government has committed $10 million to kickstart planning for the redevelopment of the current Royal Melbourne Hospital and Royal Women’s Hospital, and the construction of a whole new Royal Melbourne Hospital campus in North Melbourne.

The entire project is expected to cost billions.

Health Minister Martin Foley says the new campus will be located near Arden Station, which is currently under construction as part of the Metro Tunnel Project.

He told Ross and Russel the rail link will “bring together the two campuses in what will be the biggest health infrastructure precinct in Australia”.

The massive project comes as part of the highest spending Victorian budget in history, which will be unveiled today.

“With record low interest rates and a year like no other this is the time for a budget like no other,” Mr Foley said.

Press PLAY below for more.