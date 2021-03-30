‘Massive’ out of control fire shuts Burwood Highway

An out of control fire is burning in two buildings the Burwood Highway in Vermont South.

Firefighters arrived at 7am to find two vacant buildings at the former Australian Road Research Board site alight.

Sixteen emergency services vehicles are on the scene near the corner of Hartland Road.

Kerryn told Ross and Russel the blaze is “massive”.

“There’s a massive fire, a structural fire … just opposite the Vermont Shopping Centre,” she said.

The fire does not currently pose a threat to the community.

All inbound lanes on the Burwood Highway are closed to traffic at the Mountain Highway.

Chris Miller from the Department of Transport says it “looks enormous”.

“We have heard from the scene that this fire could burn for days,” he told Ross and Russel.

