3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Massive pay day for Adam Scott after big PGA Tour win

9 hours ago
3AW Sport

Australian golfer Adam Scott has returned to the winner’s circle on the PGA Tour, taking out the Genesis Invitational.

The Queenslander started the final round in a share of the lead with world no.1 Rory McIlroy and Matt Kuchar.

Scott survived a difficult Sunday at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, making bogey and double bogey early on as his co-leaders dropped well off the pace

The 39-year-old held off several challengers to win by two shots and earn himself almost $2.5 million.

It takes his career earnings to more than $55 million and will likely see him jump back into the world’s top 10.

The victory is Scott’s 14th on the PGA Tour and his first in the US in almost four years, coming just months after winning the Australian PGA Championship on the Gold Coast.

 

Image: Getty

3AW Sport
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.