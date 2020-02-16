Massive pay day for Adam Scott after big PGA Tour win

Australian golfer Adam Scott has returned to the winner’s circle on the PGA Tour, taking out the Genesis Invitational.

The Queenslander started the final round in a share of the lead with world no.1 Rory McIlroy and Matt Kuchar.

Scott survived a difficult Sunday at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, making bogey and double bogey early on as his co-leaders dropped well off the pace

A triple bogey for Rory McIlroy.

The 39-year-old held off several challengers to win by two shots and earn himself almost $2.5 million.

It takes his career earnings to more than $55 million and will likely see him jump back into the world’s top 10.

The victory is Scott’s 14th on the PGA Tour and his first in the US in almost four years, coming just months after winning the Australian PGA Championship on the Gold Coast.

