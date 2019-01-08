Sign which fell on the Tullamarine Freeway had only been there about 12 months

A massive road sign has fallen on the Tullamarine Freeway, crushing a car at Airport West.

Incredibly, nobody was seriously hurt.

The four metre by five metre sign fell from the Bulla Road / Bell Street exit ramp, inbound during last night’s evening peak.

A 53-year-old woman suffered minor neck injuries and was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a stable condition.

Graeme Chambers, Delivery Director at the Major Roads Project Authority, told Heidi Murphy the sign has only been there for about 12 months.

“The sign and the support structure attached to the gantry has come down, so it’s somehow failed where the connection is to the overhead gantry,” Graeme said.

“This work was undertaken by Transurban as a part of the City Tulla Widening project.

“This work would have been completed at the end of 2017.

“It’s an extremely rare situation.”

An investigation continues.

