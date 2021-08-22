Big surge in calls to police reporting COVID-19 breaches

There was a big surge in the number of Victorians reporting breaches of Victoria’s COVID-19 restrictions on the weekend.

On Saturday, when regional Victoria returned to lockdown, Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said the Police Assistance Line was running hot.

“We recorded the most calls I’ve seen in a long, long time, if ever,” he said.

There were just shy of 300s calls were received from members of the public concerned about breaches of CHO guidelines on Saturday

Of those, 2000 of those related to gatherings.