Massive surge in the number of cyclists on Melbourne’s roads

The number of cyclists on Melbourne’s roads has surged by a mammoth 270 per cent.

An Infrastructure Victoria report today reveals the figure skyrocketed between November 2019 and April this year.

In April, during Melbourne’s first lockdown, online retailer Bicycles Online saw commuter bike sales surge 210 per cent in Australia.

President of the Australian Cycling Alliance, Edward Hore, says he’s sure the number of cyclists on Melbourne’s roads will rise further in coming months.

“It’s only going to grow bigger,” he told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“As more people now have to return to work … there are going to be more people coming into the office and that means more people riding to the city because people just don’t want to use public transport.

“There’s not that many parking spots in the city so people have to figure a way to get into the city.”

