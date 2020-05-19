MasterChef’s Ben Ungermann charged with sexual assault

Image: Instagram / @ben_ungermann

A MasterChef contestant has today faced court charged with sexual assault.

Ben Ungermann appeared in season nine of the popular cooking show and returned this year for the all star Masterchef: Back to Win season, but disappeared mid-season, with hosts telling others contestants and fans he wouldn’t be returning due to a personal matter.

Victoria Police has now confirmed the 36-year-old chef has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

“Melbourne Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team detectives have charged a man following an incident in the Docklands earlier this year,” Victoria Police said in a statement.

“The arrest follows an investigation into an alleged sexual assault in Docklands on 23 February.”

The charges follow an investigation by the Melbourne Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team.

The offences are alleged to have occurred on February 23, while Ungermann was in Melbourne filming the latest season of MasterChef.

The Queensland-based chef has been granted bail and will face the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court in June.