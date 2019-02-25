Soccer betting scandal: Two men charged over alleged match-fixing

Two men have been charged over alleged match-fixing in a third-tier soccer league match in suburban Melbourne.

FLASHBACK: Click PLAY to hear the story break on the 3AW Rumour File in November 2017

Police say the allegations relate to a National Premier League Division 2 soccer match in Bundoora on the August 19, 2017.

That day, Melbourne City and Dandenong Thunder drew 2-2.

An Essendon North man, 54, has been charged on summons with engaging in conduct that corrupts or would corrupt a betting outcome.

Meanwhile, a Gold Coast, 52, has been charged by Queensland Police with facilitating match fixing conduct.

Both men will face court on March 29.

The charges follow an 18-month investigation involving the Victoria Police Sporting Integrity Intelligence Unit, Purana Taskforce and Queensland’s Organised Crime Squad.