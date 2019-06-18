Matildas Masterclass: Sam Kerr guides Australia into World Cup knockout stage

Image: Optus Sport

The Matildas have booked a place in the FIFA Women’s World Cup round of 16, with a 4 -1 win over Jamaica.

Captain Sam Kerr put in a player of the match performance, becoming the first Australian to score a world cup hat-trick, and then adding one more goal for good measure.

The superstar striker has now scored five goals in three matches and 28 in her past 30 internationals.

The victory in Grenoble sees Australia finish second in its group, behind Italy and ahead of Brazil on goal difference.

The Matildas will face world-number-12 Norway in the first game of the knockout stages. The game is on at 5am (AEST) on Sunday.