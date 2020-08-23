3AW
Matt Preston stars in Victoria’s new COVID-19 campaign

35 mins ago
(Image: Victorian Government)

The state government has launched a star-studded campaign urging Victorians to abide by the Chief Health Officer’s directions as the state battles COVID-19.

Advertisements featuring Magda Szubanski playing the iconic role of Sharon Strzelecki and comedian Shane Jacobson have already been released.

Now, celebrity food critic Matt Preston is sharing his message to Victorians.

Press PLAY below for Matt Preston’s ad.

