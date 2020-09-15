Matthew Guy says Labor’s handling of COVID-19 a ‘game-changer’ come election time

Former Liberal Party leader Matthew Guy says the Victorian government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic will be a “game-changer” at the next election.

It comes after the Coalition suffered a heavy defeat at the last vote in 2018 under his leadership.

Speaking with Neil Mitchell, Mr Guy said Labor had been exposed over the past six months.

“It has certainly highlighted the incompetence of the government to the broader population,” he said.

Mr Guy, who remains in parliament, said the Victorian public was sick of “Captain Bad News” and wanted “vision” for Victoria’s future.

“People are looking for a bit of hope,” he said.

“They want something else beyond the negativity and downbeat of every single day.

“Captain bad news has got a time limit and I think we are all past it.”

