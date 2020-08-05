Matthew Richardson shares his thoughts on the Tom Lynch incident

Matthew Richardson says it “wasn’t a great look” to see Tom Lynch rubbing the head of Alex Witherden into the ground in Tuesday night’s clash between Richmond and Brisbane.

But the champion forward said “sometimes you’ve got to be a bit angry” as a key forward to get yourself involved in the game.

Lynch was offered a $500 fine for misconduct over the incident.

He kicked three goals in the win.

Speaking on Sportsday, Richardson said sometimes a player needed to play on the edge to get the best out of themselves.

“It gets you into the contest, it gets you invested and I think Tom was trying to do that last night,” Richo said on Sportsday.

(Photo by Jono Searle/AFL Photos/via Getty Images)