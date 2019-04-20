Matthews’ “As a coach, I wouldn’t allow it to happen” 

Former Brisbane Lions coach and AFL great Leigh Matthews has offered his opinion on how much access the media should have with players during games.

Speaking on 3AW’s Saturday afternoon football preview Matthews believed a line had been crossed.

“The line for me was when the Lions players were grouping to run out onto the field there was an interview with Daniel Rich.”

Matthews’ comments come after Luke Hodge was interviewed by Channel 7’s Abbey Holmes whilst he was receiving treatment for cramps during Brisbane’s clash with Collingwood on Thursday night.

Matthews who coached Brisbane to three premierships said he wouldn’t allow it to happen if he was a coach.

