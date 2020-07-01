3AW
Mayor in COVID-19 ‘hot spot’ council supports mandatory testing

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

A local mayor in one of Melbourne’s COVID-19 “hot spot” councils says some of her residents need a “reality check” and supports mandatory testing for the coronavirus.

Sarah Carter, the City of Maribyrnong Mayor, told 3AW Mornings she found it “appalling” to hear residents in some lockdown suburbs didn’t plan on following the rules, which come into effect at midnight.

“I think these people need a bit of a reality check,” Cr Mayor said.

“We do not have a vaccine for this.”

She said people refusing COVID-19 tests – almost 1000 people have to date – needed to realise it was a “privilege” these tests were even available.

Neil Mitchell asked Cr Carter whether testing should be made mandatory.

“I think it should be, yeah,” she said.

“We do not have a vaccine for this.

“If you live in a hot spot and are asked to take a test I do think you should be getting a test.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Samantha Byrne, Mayor of Moonee Valley Council, said Tuesday’s lockdown came as a shock.

The first she’d heard about it was “like everybody else” watching the Premier’s press conference.

“Obviously the phone went a little bit crazy,” she said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Breakfast

Neil Mitchell
News
