Mazda recalls 18,000 vehicles over engine stalling concerns

Mazda has recalled more than 18,000 vehicles due to a software issue which causes engine stalling without the ability to restart.

Three models — Mazda3, Mazda6, and the CX-5 — are affected.

The affected vehicles were sold between February 2018 and May 2019.

The recall comes just two weeks after the manufacturer was forced to recall 3000 Mazda3’s over fears the wheels may fall off.

A third recall, involving faulty interior lights, affects 256 cars in Australia.

Motoring expert Paul Gover said Mazda has historically had very few recalls, so to have three recalls in a month is “worrying”.

“To have three on top of each other, that’s basically saying something is going wrong in the factory in Japan or in their test regime,” he told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

