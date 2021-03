Legendary sports broadcaster Bruce McAvaney has called his final game of AFL.

The veteran caller is stepping away from his AFL commitments, after 1000 matches and 20 Grand Final calls.

To celebrate his AFL commentary career, 3AW Breakfast panel operator Damian Tardio has compiled his list of Bruce McAvaney’s top 10 AFL moments.

Press PLAY below to listen to the top 10!

Image: Robert Cianflone / Getty