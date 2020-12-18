MCC boss addresses speculation MCG could host New Year’s Test

Melbourne Cricket Club chief executive Stuart Fox says there is a “very slight” chance the New Year’s Test could be played at the MCG amid Sydney’s COVID-19 outbreak.

He said Cricket Australia are determined to host it at the SCG and he “respected that attitude”.

“There’s a possibility, albeit very slight. There are other states it could be played in,” he told Matt Granland and Jimmy Bartel on Sportsday.

“We would be ready if we needed, Cricket Australia would make that call.

“We lost the AFL Grand Final, and it’s no fun at all watching it being played in a different state.

“All the best to Sydney, and I hope they get it away.

“I would have thought the game can be relocated, and Melbourne would be an option.

“No one wants to lose a major event: it is a traditional Test match, the Sydney slot.”

