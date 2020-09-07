MCC ‘increasingly optimistic’ the MCG will host the Boxing Day Test

Cricket Australia is still planning to host this year’s Boxing Day Test at the MCG, despite Victoria’s COVID-19 outbreak.

CEO of the Melbourne Cricket Club, Stuart Fox, said the MCG was announced as the venue for the blockbuster match in May, and he’s “increasingly optimistic” that plan will go ahead.

But, he said if no crowds are allowed in Melbourne, he expects Cricket Australia will move the event.

“It’s everyone’s intention to play this match at the MCG,” Mr Fox told Ross and Russel.

“We’re putting everything in place to make it happen.

“At 25 to 30 per cent capacity you’d be able to adhere to social distancing.”

