3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • MCC ‘increasingly optimistic’ the MCG..

MCC ‘increasingly optimistic’ the MCG will host the Boxing Day Test

6 hours ago
Ross and Russel

Cricket Australia is still planning to host this year’s Boxing Day Test at the MCG, despite Victoria’s COVID-19 outbreak.

CEO of the Melbourne Cricket Club, Stuart Fox, said the MCG was announced as the venue for the blockbuster match in May, and he’s “increasingly optimistic” that plan will go ahead.

But, he said if no crowds are allowed in Melbourne, he expects Cricket Australia will move the event.

“It’s everyone’s intention to play this match at the MCG,” Mr Fox told Ross and Russel.

“We’re putting everything in place to make it happen.

“At 25 to 30 per cent capacity you’d be able to adhere to social distancing.”

Press PLAY below for more.

 

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332