McDonald’s cluster grows: More COVID-19 cases linked to Fawkner outlet

Another two cases of coronavirus have been linked to a McDonald’s outlet in Melbourne’s north and there are concerns the cluster will grow, with some staff still awaiting test results.

Two close contacts of McDonald’s Fawkner workers have tested positive for the virus overnight, bringing the total number of cases linked to the store to eight.

The 100 employees who worked at the outlet during in the risk period have undergone COVID-19 testing, but some are still awaiting the results of their tests.

“It’s still possible, unfortunately, over the coming days … that we will get a small number of positives,” McDonald’s Australia CEO Andrew Gregory told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

Mr Gregory said it’s still “unclear” how the virus got into the store.

After a second worker tested positive to COVID-19, McDonald’s closed the Fawkner store temporarily.

It has since reopened after cleaning, and is staffed by employees from other McDonald’s stores.

