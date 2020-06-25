3AW
McDonald’s in Melbourne’s north closed after worker tests positive to COVID-19

5 hours ago
RUMOUR CONFIRMED
The Rumour File

A McDonald’s store in Melbourne’s north has closed for deep cleaning after a worker tested positive to coronavirus.

A worker at the Mill Park fast food outlet, who is also a confirmed case linked to St Monica’s College in Epping, tested positive yesterday.

The restaurant has been shut down as a precaution.

Staff members who are close contacts of the infected worker have been notified.

The restaurant is set to open later today.

It comes after 12 McDonald’s outlets were forced to close temporarily last month after a truck driver for an external supplier, who interacted with staff at the stores, tested positive to coronavirus.

(Image: Google Maps)

