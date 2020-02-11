McDonald’s mayhem: Staff injured as teenage girls run amok

Four teenage girls are in custody over a rampage at a Cranbourne McDonald’s that left a staff member injured.

Witnesses have told police three of the four girls barged their way into the staff area of the South Gippsland Highway restaurant about 9.45pm overnight.

They hurled various items, causing what police have described as “extensive damage” to the store.

Amid the mayhem, a sign that was thrown hit a staff member in the head, causing a minor injury.

The teens fled but were found and nabbed by police a short distance away.

All four teens, aged between 16 and 17 from Keysborough and Pakenham, were arrested.

It is expected they will be charged in relation to affray, criminal damage, burglary and assault related offences.

Greater Dandenong Crime Investigation Unit is investigating and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.