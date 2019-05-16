MCG brawl: Four men charged by police

Three more men have been charged over the violent brawl that broke out at the MCG on Saturday.

A 27-year-old South Morang man, the last of four people police were looking for, was arrested on Thursday afternoon and charged with affray.

Police arrested two Rosebud men, aged 41 and 20, this morning and later charged them with affray.

Both men have been bailed to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates Court on August 16.

It follows the arrest of 36-year-old Diggers Rest man earlier this week.

Crowd violence is back in the spotlight after multiple brawls and reports of poor behaviour at the weekend.

3AW was flooded with calls from disgusted and upset supporters following Collingwood’s 19-point win over arch-rival Carlton.

One fan, Ross, said he’d “never be going to the football again” after being thrown to the ground.

“I’m sick and tired of this,” he said.

Another man was also seen “relieving himself” on a police car while leaving the MCG.

There were also reports of spitting and children crying as they were caught up in the mayhem.

Robin, one of those to call 3AW, said she spent the last five minutes of the match trying to break-up fights between fans.

She said it happened in the Carlton members area.

“There were four, full-on fights where people were knocked out,” she said on 3AW Football.

“Security didn’t react quick enough so members of the public had to get in to stop these fights.