MCG to find out today whether it’ll host the New Year’s Test

The MCC says it’ll find out today whether the MCG will host the Third Test against India.

There’s a chance Melbourne could host consecutive matches due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak in NSW.

The New Year’s Test is normally held at the SCG.

Stuart Fox, CEO of the MCC, told 3AW Breakfast a decision would be reached today.

“I am still hopeful Sydney can host it, but we are ready to go if and when we’re needed,” he said.

