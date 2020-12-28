3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

MCG to find out today whether it’ll host the New Year’s Test

5 hours ago
3aw breakfast
Article image for MCG to find out today whether it’ll host the New Year’s Test

The MCC says it’ll find out today whether the MCG will host the Third Test against India.

There’s a chance Melbourne could host consecutive matches due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak in NSW.

The New Year’s Test is normally held at the SCG.

Stuart Fox, CEO of the MCC, told 3AW Breakfast a decision would be reached today.

“I am still hopeful Sydney can host it, but we are ready to go if and when we’re needed,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock

3aw breakfast
CricketNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332