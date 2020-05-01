McLachlan updates Neil Mitchell on 2020 season and relationship with players

AFL boss Gil McLachlan insists the league’s relationship with AFL players is in good shape as discussions continue about what the 2020 season could look like.

Click PLAY to hear the full interview with Neil Mitchell

Many players have balked at the idea of 20 weeks in an isolated hub away from family, an idea described as the worst-case scenario.

The relationship with the AFL Players Association turned terse when Collingwood president Eddie McGuire, part of the AFL’s crisis panel to respond to the pandemic, used his media job to suggest the AFLPA didn’t belong on the “adults table”.

McLachlan steered clear of McGuire’s comments, but confirmed the 20-week proposal was a live – albeit extreme – option, but also said the league would know a lot more after tonight’s national cabinet meeting.

He told Neil Mitchell the league has a “good relationship with the players” and “we’ll work through it”.

Click PLAY to hear the full interview with Neil Mitchell