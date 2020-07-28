Medical ‘SAS’ headed into Victoria’s aged care disaster

A specialist medical team is being sent into Victorian aged care facilities.

The federal government is sending the specialist team, which is trained in handling humanitarian disasters, as the deadly spread of COVID-19 continues in more than 80 aged care homes.

Nurses from Victorian hospitals, as well as from NSW and South Australia, are also joining the fight with hundreds of aged care workers now either coronavirus patients or close contacts themselves.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has revealed that the Australian Medical Assistance Team (AUSMAT) being sent to Victoria.

“They are the best of the best, they are the SAS of the medical world,” Mr Hunt said.

The move follows the evacuation of about 170 aged care residents from homes, with more expected to be moved in coming days.