Meet Malu! The face of this year’s Good Friday Appeal

3 hours ago
neil mitchell
Meet Malu!

He is the face of this year’s Good Friday Appeal.

Malu underwent 12-hour surgery on his brain in late July last year to stop constant seizures.

The incredible team at the Royal Children’s hospital made a series of cuts in Malu’s brain that disconnected the right side of his brain from his left side.

He hasn’t had a seizure since.

“He is doing really well,” Malu’s mum, Erin Johnson, told Neil Mitchell on Tuesday.

She spoke with Neil ahead of the 90th edition of the Good Friday Appeal, which 3AW will proudly support again.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

