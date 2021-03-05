3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Meet Mike Sneesby: New Nine CEO on the road ahead

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Meet Mike Sneesby: New Nine CEO on the road ahead

New Nine CEO Mike Sneesby will take over the top job on April 1.

He dropped by the studio to talk to Neil Mitchell about the road ahead and how he went from an electrical engineer to a CEO.

He says Nine is in a “strong” position going forward.

“We are a media business that operates in an Australian market full of international players,” he said.

“The kind of content we’re creating right now … is not something that can be replicated by international players.”

Press PLAY below to watch part of the interview.

Press PLAY below for more.

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332