Meet Mike Sneesby: New Nine CEO on the road ahead

New Nine CEO Mike Sneesby will take over the top job on April 1.

He dropped by the studio to talk to Neil Mitchell about the road ahead and how he went from an electrical engineer to a CEO.

He says Nine is in a “strong” position going forward.

“We are a media business that operates in an Australian market full of international players,” he said.

“The kind of content we’re creating right now … is not something that can be replicated by international players.”

