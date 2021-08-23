Meet the boy who donned a dinosaur costume and cut laps of Princes Park

An 11-year-old boy brought a smile to faces in lockdown when he donned a dinosaur costume and cut laps of Princes Park in Parkville on Sunday.

Then he spread the joy again when he was filmed doing it!

Archie says he “was just really bored at home” when he decided to go for a walk in the costume.

“I wanted to make people smile and to laugh,” he told Ross and Russel.

Archie’s mother, Sarah Beaumont, says she was “very surprised’ when she saw the video on the 3AW Instagram account on Monday.

Press PLAY below to see the video that brought a smile to our faces

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 3AW Radio Melbourne (@3aw693)

Press PLAY below to hear where Archie got the idea from