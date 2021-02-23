3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Meet the robot that could soon be patrolling hotel quarantine

1 hour ago
SEE THE ROBOT IN STUDIO
Article image for Meet the robot that could soon be patrolling hotel quarantine

Robots could be sent into hotel quarantine.

Monjon has presented its technology to the state government as an option to monitor returned travellers in hotel quarantine and reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading to workers.

One of the robots, which have 360 degree vision and 60 senses, joined Ross and Russel in studio this morning!

Press PLAY below to see the robot in studio.

CEO of Monjon, Bryan Goudsblum, says he’s “super excited” by the prospect of deploying robots for use in hotel quarantine.

“We presented in September last year and more recently they’ve come back to us … they’re now looking at options again,” he told Ross and Russel.

Press PLAY below for more.

SEE THE ROBOT IN STUDIO
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332