Meet the robot that could soon be patrolling hotel quarantine

Robots could be sent into hotel quarantine.

Monjon has presented its technology to the state government as an option to monitor returned travellers in hotel quarantine and reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading to workers.

One of the robots, which have 360 degree vision and 60 senses, joined Ross and Russel in studio this morning!

CEO of Monjon, Bryan Goudsblum, says he’s “super excited” by the prospect of deploying robots for use in hotel quarantine.

“We presented in September last year and more recently they’ve come back to us … they’re now looking at options again,” he told Ross and Russel.

