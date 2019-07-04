Meet the voice of Siri, Karen Jacobsen

You won’t recognise her face, but you’ve certainly heard Karen Jacobsen’s voice.

Her voice is used by over a billion GPS devices, smart phones, elevators, cruise ships and software applications.

Most famously, she’s the Australian voice of Apple’s digital assistant, Siri!

Karen says she recorded the speech used for Siri over three weeks.

In total, 50 hours of voice recording were done, but Karen didn’t know what it would be used for.

“I knew I was recording a voice system that was going to be based on my speaking voice,” she told 3AW’s Darren James.

“But I didn’t know what it would end up doing, and who could know!”

It wasn’t until two years later, when her friend heard her on a GPS system, that she found out just how far and wide her voice was being heard.

Press PLAY below to watch Siri speak!



Press PLAY below to hear the full interview.