Meet the woman aiming to win Australia’s first Olympic boxing medal!

1 hour ago
in studio with ross and russel
Article image for Meet the woman aiming to win Australia’s first Olympic boxing medal!

Caitlin Parker is aiming to become the first Australian woman to win a boxing medal at the upcoming Olympic Games.

She joined Ross and Russel in studio on Thursday!

Parker, who is currently ranked fourth in the world in her division, explained how she got into the sport and shared her thoughts on the strict protocols athletes will be subject to in Tokyo due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She quickly won the 3AW Breakfast team over with her bubbly personality!

We’ll be cheering hard!

Press PLAY below to jump in the studio

News
