Meet the woman aiming to win Australia’s first Olympic boxing medal!

Caitlin Parker is aiming to become the first Australian woman to win a boxing medal at the upcoming Olympic Games.

Parker, who is currently ranked fourth in the world in her division, explained how she got into the sport and shared her thoughts on the strict protocols athletes will be subject to in Tokyo due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

