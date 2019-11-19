Meet the voice behind Disney princesses Jasmine and Mulan

You may not recognise her face, but you’ll certainly recognise her voice.

Lea Salonga is a Tony and Olivier award-winning theatre veteran and recording artist, but she’s best known as the singing voice of two Disney princesses.

She is the singing voice behind Jasmine in Disney’s 1992 Aladdin film, and Fa Mulan in Mulan.

While Ms Salonga’s career takes her all over the world, she still calls the Philippines home.

“It’s really nice to still think of Manila at home base,” she told 3AW’s Denis Walter.

The Broadway star is in Melbourne for two shows only, and they’re nearly sold out.

“I’m ecstatic,” she said of ticket sales for her Melbourne shows.

“For it to be this well received, it’s beyond anything we’ve expected.”

Press PLAY below for the full interview.