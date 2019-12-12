Meet Victoria’s new top roads cop

Victoria’s new top roads cop says she believes the state can get through the Christmas period without another road fatality, but only if all drivers think carefully about their actions.

On just her fourth day in the job, Assistant Commissioner for Road Policing Libby Murphy, who has taken over from Stephen Leane, sent an urgent message to Victorian drivers.

“I think it’s achievable if people pay attention and are aware,” she told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“It’s really hard to get the message through but you can do it collectively as a community.

“If footy club people are drinking and celebrating at the end of the year… check your mates, don’t allow them to get in the car if they’ve been drinking, and understand that anything that you do has an impact on other road users.

“I’m imploring people, please, don’t pick up your phone!”

Ms Murphy opened up about how she has been touched by the road toll.

“I come from a pretty operational background, so a long history of having to attend fatals, knocking on doors and telling people that people have died in car accidents,” she said.

Ms Murphy said almost three decades ago she was chasing a stolen car when it struck and killed a five-year-old boy.

“I was involved in a pursuit where a young boy was killed,” she said.

“The car mounted the gutter and the young boy was walking along the footpath.

“I don’t want police members in Victoria, or anyone else, to actually have the experience that I’ve had.”

The new top roads cop also weighed in on police industrial action where police members are planning to flash their headlights at cars when they approach mobile speed cameras.

“I actually don’t have a problem with it,” she said.

“Anything that stops poor road user behaviour, reduces people who are speeding, I’m all for it.”

