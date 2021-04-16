3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘It could still be going on’: Melbourne Airport parking fee under investigation

3 hours ago
3AW Mornings
Article image for ‘It could still be going on’: Melbourne Airport parking fee under investigation

A caller to 3AW says she was charged too much for parking at Melbourne Airport and daylight saving may be to blame.

Cathy told Tony Jones, who is filling in for Neil Mitchell, she was overcharged on Sunday.

“The time was wrong on the ticket, they charged us an extra hour,” she said.

“Thousands of people could have been charged an extra hour between daylight savings.

“Maybe it is still going on today.”

Melbourne Airport are looking into it.

Press PLAY to hear why Cathy believes Melbourne Airport has overcharged her.

Picture: Getty iStock

3AW Mornings
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332