‘It could still be going on’: Melbourne Airport parking fee under investigation

A caller to 3AW says she was charged too much for parking at Melbourne Airport and daylight saving may be to blame.

Cathy told Tony Jones, who is filling in for Neil Mitchell, she was overcharged on Sunday.

“The time was wrong on the ticket, they charged us an extra hour,” she said.

“Thousands of people could have been charged an extra hour between daylight savings.

“Maybe it is still going on today.”

Melbourne Airport are looking into it.

