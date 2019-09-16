3AW
Melbourne Airport rejects claims of parking ‘rip off’

3 hours ago
Melbourne Airport rejects claims it’s “ripping off” people parking at the airport after it emerged it had raked in almost $300,000 a day from parking over the past 15 years.

Lorie Argus, chief of parking and ground access at Melbourne Airport, spoke with Neil Mitchell on Monday.

“We’ve already reduced our parking prices by 20 per cent,” she said on 3AW.

“We continue to get good feedback from our consumers that they’re getting the products and services they need.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

