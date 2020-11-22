Melbourne Airport springs back to life as NSW border reopens

Melbourne Airport is abuzz this morning, following the reopening of the New South Wales border with Victoria at midnight.

The number of passengers travelling through the airport has skyrocketed.

At the height of the COVID-19 shutdown, just 1000 travellers were processed through Melbourne Airport per day.

Today, with more flights scheduled on the Melbourne-Sydney route, the world’s second busiest air route, that number has climbed to 8500.

“What that translates to in flights is 52 flights, and around 32 flights alone just between Melbourne and Sydney,” chief of aviation at Melbourne Airport, Shane O’Hare, told Ross and Russel.

“We’re really, really excited.

“But we’ve got a long way to go.”

Qantas, Virgin Australia and Jetstar are expected to resume hourly flights between Melbourne and Sydney in coming weeks.

