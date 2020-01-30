Melbourne ‘at risk’ of running out of fresh water by 2050

Melbourne will be at risk of running out of fresh water by the year 2050, with the Victorian capital rated fifth among 85 world cities tipped to be worst affected by climate change in a new report.

Nestpick’s 2050 climate change city index says Melbourne will be drastically impacted, including the greatest increase in “water stress”.

“It certainly stacks up with what the climate science is showing will happen, if you don’t do anything about it,” Jono La Nauze, CEO of Environment Victoria, told Tom Elliott.

“But the key messages is that these are risks we can manage.”

