Melbourne-based start-up goes global with QR code concept

57 mins ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
Article image for Melbourne-based start-up goes global with QR code concept

Melbourne digital provider Mr Yum is taking its QR code-driven platform to the US and the UK.

Chief Executive and co-founder of Mr Yum, Kim Teo, told Dee Dee Dunleavy it is an exciting step.

“A customer will walk into a location and will scan a QR code and will see a visual menu, they will be able to order on the menu and pay on the iphone,” she said.

“We are now in over 1000 Australian venues.

“It has been taken up nationally.”

Ms Teo said Australia was “uniquely positioned” compared with other countries.

“We managed to re-open six to nine months earlier than the rest of the world,” she told Dee Dee Dunleavy.

“We got a head start in building an ordering system that would help the hospitality and entertainment system.

“We have the best product in the world.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the company. 

 

News
