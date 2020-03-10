Melbourne’s best and worst train stations revealed

South Kensington station is Melbourne’s worst train station, a new survey from the RACV has revealed.

The RACV’s 2019 On Track survey asked almost 25,000 commuters to rate their station and service based on convenience, safety, comfort and access.

Melbourne’s worst stations were predominantly clustered in the city’s west and north.

Melbourne’s worst stations:

South Kensington Aircraft Donnybrook Hastings Broadmeadows Jacana Ruthven Tarneit Officer Beaconsfield

Two of the city’s highest rated station were two of the newest; South Morang’s Hawkstowe and Middle Gorge stations, which were opened in 2018.

Melbourne best stations:

Hawkstowe Carnegie Middle Gorge Rosanna Bentleigh Southland Ormond Bayswater Gardiner Mernda

Regional Victorians rated Camperdown, Epsom and Castlemaine as the state’s best stations outside of metropolitan Melbourne, while Shepparton, Warrnambool and Marshall were the worst.

Senior Manager of Transport at RACV, Peter Kartsidimas, said station access was an issue that was raised frequently.

“Getting access to a station we find is a very important issue for people. Car parking often comes up time and time again,” he told 3AW’s Ross and John.

“We got some very good results for some of the new stations, the stations that are part of the Mernda extension and level rail crossing removal.”

Image: Jeff Greenberg / Getty